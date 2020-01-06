Hailee Steinfeld's New Song 'Wrong Direction' Hints At Ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, Say Fans

Hailee Steinfeld recently dropped her new track titled Wrong Direction. Fans thought that her new song is for her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, who is a member of One Direction.

Hailee Steinfeld released her new single on YouTube on New Year's Eve. The lyrics of the heartfelt song say, 'I don't hate you No, I couldn't if I wanted to I just hate all the hurt that you put me through'.

After listening to the lyrics of Wrong Direction, fans tweeted about Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan's past relationship. Netizens had a lot of questions in mind after listening to the new single. Take a look at why fans think that Wrong Direction is a hint for the One Direction band member and Hailee's ex-boyfriend.

Hailee Steinfeld's Wrong Direction

Weeks before Hailee Steinfeld's Wrong Direction, ex-boyfriend Niall Horan dropped his new song Put A Little Love On Me. Fans also thought that Niall's Put A Little Love On Me was for his ex-girlfriend. The Nice To Meet Ya singer also spoke about the song on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and described that everyone has different sides to a breakup.

Hold on, Niall Horan cheated on Hailee Steinfeld?????? Her new song.... — a.limey (@glossywife) January 1, 2020

Niall: *makes Put a Little Love on Me, and finds a girl who looks like Hailee for the music video*



Hailee: *drops a new single called Wrong Direction*



Niall: pic.twitter.com/FXIafIfEOu — n a d i a 🍭 (@backtojobros) December 30, 2019

