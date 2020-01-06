The Debate
Hailee Steinfeld's New Song 'Wrong Direction' Hints At Ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, Say Fans

Music

On December 31, 2019, Hailee Steinfeld dropped her brand new single which is called ‘Wrong Direction'. Is the song about Niall Horan? Read more to know.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld recently dropped her new track titled Wrong Direction. Fans thought that her new song is for her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, who is a member of One Direction.

Hailee Steinfeld released her new single on YouTube on New Year's Eve. The lyrics of the heartfelt song say, 'I don't hate you No, I couldn't if I wanted to I just hate all the hurt that you put me through'.

After listening to the lyrics of Wrong Direction, fans tweeted about Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan's past relationship. Netizens had a lot of questions in mind after listening to the new single. Take a look at why fans think that Wrong Direction is a hint for the One Direction band member and Hailee's ex-boyfriend.

Hailee Steinfeld's Wrong Direction

Weeks before Hailee Steinfeld's Wrong Direction, ex-boyfriend Niall Horan dropped his new song Put A Little Love On Me. Fans also thought that Niall's Put A Little Love On Me was for his ex-girlfriend. The Nice To Meet Ya singer also spoke about the song on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and described that everyone has different sides to a breakup. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

A post shared by Niall and 1D Updates (@niallhoranfan56) on

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on

