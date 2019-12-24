One Direction's Best Songs That Fans Will Remember Through Ages

It has been a while since 'One Direction' one of the most popular boy bands decided to split. The band was among one of the top-selling artists and was loved by fans all over the world. Their songs resonated with millions and were a huge hit as per several charts. Here are some of the best songs by the boy band.

One Direction's best songs to listen to:

Story of my life

The mellow and light-hearted song was a huge hit among fans and had a huge impact on fans. It was this song that introduced the band as a versatile boyband group. The acoustics and the lyrics of the song were the key elements in defining the song's appeal.

Night Changes

Night changes is the last official One Direction song to feature Zayn Malik. The song poses a beautiful message of enjoying the little things and making the most out a moment. The song is a beautiful encapsulation of the phrase carpe diem.

Drag Me Down

Drag me down was one of the most popular songs by the band in their album. It also happens to be the first track to not feature Zayn Malik. The power-packed song went on to get several praises from fans. However, fans did miss Zayn and expressed their views on the issue.

