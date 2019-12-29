Best Songs By Niall Horan To Listen To Get In The Groove As You Welcome 2020

A member of the One Direction band, Niall Horan had gained fame from his days on the popular boy band. Now the 24-year-old seems to have done well for himself after his separation from the band. He was the second One Direction member who parted ways after Zayn Malik. In 2016, he delivered his solo hit This Town which brought him even more fame. However, Show Hands is presently Niall Horan’s biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Here is a list of the best Niall Horan songs:

Slow Hands

In 2017, Slow Hands topped the Billboard Hot 100. It was the second song from his debut solo album. The song is reportedly a drift-away from his acoustic style to an edgier side of a classic rock tune. The song is about a man trying to go home with his dance partner after a night out in the town.

This Town

This Town is Niall Horan’s first solo after his separation from One Direction. The song is in acoustic tune in which Niall serenades his old flame and also his hometown. While the lover has moved on, the singer is still in love. This Town has been certified as Gold in the UK and 2X Platinum in the US and Ireland.

Nice to Meet Ya

Nice to Meet Ya is reportedly the first song from Niall Horan’s second studio album. It has been released in 2019. The song has been presented by Horan at the Capitol Congress in Los Angeles along with another new song, Put a Little Love on Me. The song has been described as an uptempo with a vintage vibe to it. The lyrics to this song was released by Niall Horan on September 30 with a challenge created by the singer, “Trying to find the beat of the song without any clue of its melody”.

On The Loose

On The Loose was first performed by Niall Horan at Channel 93.3’s Summer Kick-Off Concert in San Diego. In 2018, he announced that this song would be his new single and the music video was released in the same year. In an interview with an international daily, Niall Horan reportedly revealed that a major inspiration for the sign was Fleetwood Mac. The song is about the singer getting jealous over his free-spirited female companion’s uninhibited nature.

