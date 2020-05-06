Hailey Baldwin And Other Celebs Who Are Widely Searched When People Look For Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has gone on to become a pop sensation after his debut album My World 2.0. He made it big with his massive hit Baby after he was found by his manager on YouTube. Bieber was not trained in music like his friends but has a naturally gifted voice, which garnered him attention via YouTube. The Never Say Never singer has made a lot of friends in the music world. Read on to know more about the celebrities that pop up on Google after one searches for Justin Bieber:

People who look up JB also search for:

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Justin Bieber went on to tie the knot with Hailey Rhode in the year 2018. 23-year-old Hailey Rhode Bieber is an American model and has starred in Ocean's Eight and Love Advent, a short television series. She has also appeared in the JB TV series documentary titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, and several talk shows that include shows hosted by TV celebs like James Corden, Kelly and Ryan, and others. She is the first person that comes up when one looks up for Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is the second person that fans of JB look for after looking up Bieber on Google. Gomez and Bieber dated for a while before their split. She has several top-selling albums, including Rare, Revival, For You, and others, to her credits. Her top chartbusters include Tell Me Something I Don't Know, Wolves, Naturally, and others. Here’s a song by Selena Gomez.

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the most established artists in the western music world. The 32-year-old singer and songwriter is the third person that comes up when one looks up JB on Google. Badgirl Riri has given the world songs like We Found Love, What's My Name?, Shut Up and Drive, and others. Here is a song by the artist:

