When John Abraham Saved Mumbai's Pets From Falling Victim To COVID-19 Misinformation

With an alarming surge in the number of positive Coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. While citizens have found different ways to deal with it, stray animals have ended up becoming unforeseen victims of the lockdown. With the shutting down of markets and restaurants, and local good samaritans practicing self-quarantine in their homes, stray animals have lost their sole source of food.

Amidst lockdown, animal lovers have come to the rescue of stray dogs in their respective cities. They are also dealing with misinformation about pets being carriers of the Coronavirus, which led many owners to abandon their pets helpless and hungry. One of the animal lovers who raised a voice against this is Bollywood actor John Abraham who is on a mission to take care of these stray animals. Read on to know how the Force actor is trying to help the stray dogs in Mumbai.

John Abraham comes to the rescue of pets

John Abraham took to his social media handles on several occasions to help save the stray dogs of the city. On March 20, 2020, he tweeted how the BMC made a mistake which created a panic among pet owners. BMC had put up hoardings saying that Coronavirus can be transferred via pets, which is not true and did not have any scientific base. The Welcome Back actor took to his social media handle and cleared the air around this issue, after which he got a formal apology from BMC. Here is the tweet by BMC:

Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed. pic.twitter.com/zGFOLdmTfM — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 20, 2020

Sir,



We regret the misinformation that led to panic among pet owners. We too love pets & hence as soon as this was brought to our notice, all of these hoarding were removed with immediate effect.



We request you to help spread the message & help us keep Mumbai safe.



Thank you! — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 20, 2020

The fact check unit of Press Information Bureau too has confirmed that animal-human transmission of Coronavirus is not possible.

Correct Answer: No

Pets cannot transmit #Coronavirus infection to humans.



सही जवाब : नहीं |

पालतू जानवर मनुष्यों में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण नहीं पहुंचा सकते हैं। — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 4, 2020



On March 26, he also posted a photo lauding an NGO, which feeds stray dogs. In the photo, one can see that a man is feeding some dogs. The photo is captioned as, "Some angels don’t have wings !! Feeding continues.... @amtmindia with @royalcanin.india We seek your blessings & support for the staff. Donate via www.amtmindia.org/donate/ Or Gpay: 9819380310 (sic)"

