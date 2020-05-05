Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber; Says 'I Distracted Myself'

It seems like Hollywood celebrities Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have taken the charge of entertaining their fans amid the lockdown, as they often share videos and pictures to keep fans entertained on their social media handles. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently initiated a Facebook Watch series, documenting some of their time together while quarantined in Canada. The first episode premiered on Tuesday and featured the couple having a heart-to-heart conversation. During the chat, Bieber enquired Baldwin on how she forgave him and got back together in June, to which Hailey Baldwin had an interesting reply.

Hailey speaks up about her breakup with Justin

On being asked about how she regained confidence in Justin post their breakup, Hailey revealed that she took time for herself to feel the breakup and didn't jump into a new relationship. Adding to the same, Hailey revealed that she distracted herself and would talk and hang out with people. However, Hailey Baldwin revealed that she didn’t search for someone to just come take Justin’s place in her life and be like another relationship, to fill a void in that way. Furthermore, Hailey added that she wanted to be a part of Justin’s life even after their breakup. However, Hailey Baldwin cleared that she didn’t want Justin to be involved romantically in her life, as she cared for him.

Later, Hailey also accepted the fact that she had a lot of doubts before the two of them got together and was a little confused about the same. Post Hailey’s long confession, Justin Bieber also poured his heart out and stated that both of them had made mistakes. Further, Justin appreciated Hailey’s art of forgiveness because of which the two of them are together again.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande recently announced that they will collaborate for a new song titled, Stuck With U, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song will be released on May 8 and will be available for pre-order. Speaking about the same in an interview, Ariana Grande mentioned that she and Justin Bieber were really excited about the project, as they wanted to make a big difference. Adding to the same, she revealed that they had a fun time working on it and hoped that the song uplifts the fans’ spirit.

