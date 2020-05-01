Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline Over The Years; Read Here

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married in 2019 but before that, they were friends for a long time. They met each other for the first time in the year 2009. During an event, Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced Justin to his daughter Hailey Baldwin. They had an awkward handshake, which the couple admitted at that point in time. Justin had also dated Selena Gomez and as per reports, things did not work out well between the couple.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's love story

The second time, they both met at a red carpet event in New York. Actor Stephen Baldwin attended the New York premiere of Never Say Never, the iconic 3D Justin Bieber's concert film. Both of them clicked a photo at the event. The event happened in 2011. After 3 years, in 2014, Justin posted a photo with Hailey Baldwin on Instagram. At this time, they both started hanging out with each other and became good friends.

In 2016, Justin Bieber posted a photo on his Instagram where he is seen sharing an intimate moment with Hailey Baldwin. There were speculation at that point of time that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dating. But Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin denied the rumours.

In fact, during an interview, Justin said that he and Hailey were best friends and that he was single. Hailey also said in an interview that it was tough to date someone from the industry.

In 2018, the couple officially started dating each other. Justin reportedly proposed to Hailey while the two were on a vacation together in the Bahamas. They shared cute pictures on social media while on the vacation.

In the same year, dating rumours switched to marriage rumours after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted at the New York City Marriage Bureau. At that point in time, Hailey also changed her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber and on the same day, Justin also posted a photo on Instagram saying that his wife is awesome.

In January 2019, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married to each other officially.

