All About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Adorable Love Story; Bonus: Cutesy Pics Inside

Justin Bieber is a Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter. He is married to the famous American model and television personality, Hailey Baldwin. Here’s all about their love story and their adorable pictures together. Read ahead to know more-

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's love story and adorable pictures

Soon after Justin Bieber broke up with ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, rumours surrounding Justin and Hailey's brewing romance started doing the rounds. Reports suggest that Justin and Hailey were introduced through the Kardashian/Jenner family, who was close to both. By the start of 2015, Baldwin and Bieber started to appear together on Instagram pictures, giving way to romantic rumours. In January 2016, Justin Bieber made it official by uploading a picture of the two sharing a passionate kiss.

Late 2017 witnessed the rekindling of Justin and Selena’s romance, as she broke up with the Canadian singer, The Weeknd. Around the same time, Hailey was rumoured to be dating the famous singer, Shawn Mendes. In March 2018, Selena and Justin finally called it quits. In May 2018, Hailey and Shawn made it official by walking the red carpet together as a couple at the Met Gala. In Late 2018, Hailey Baldwin was back to being single as she broke up with Shawn Mendes.

June 2018 saw the romance between Hailey and Justin, as she deleted all pictures of Shawn and made it official with Justin through an Instagram post. In July 2018, Justin Bieber went down on one knee in the Bahamas, and proposed to Baldwin. On September 13, 2018, the couple tied the knot.

