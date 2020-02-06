Hailey Baldwin Reveals The Reason Behind Her Delayed Wedding To Justin Bieber; Details

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin officially tied the knot and had their grand wedding and a reception after almost a year. Fans and peers alike questioned about the year-long wait on several instances. In an interview with a popular magazine, Hailey Baldwin-Bieber revealed the real reason behind the wait and also cleared the air about rumours around it. She spoke about her husband Justin Bieber’s health issues.

Hailey Baldwin revealed that Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Lyme disease quite recently and around that time, they did not really understand the intensity of the ailment or what it was. They waited until things were clear and hosting a wedding was less of their priority. According to Hailey Bladwin’s interview, she wanted to avoid any kind of stress of heavy movement during the time for her hubby. They were also busy figuring themselves out and there was no time to host a big event.

Further in the interview, she recalled that everyone around them and some of his followers had got a wrong perception about Justin at that time. His appearance was called out and many blamed that he is on drugs. However, only close family and friends knew what he was actually going through. Hailey Baldwin was busy figuring out his illness and never knew where the wedding fitted during the ongoing time. She revealed that for her, the wedding came after his health and they took time to figure everything out.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made the decision to wait a year and finally threw a star-studded wedding and a grand reception in the following year in South Carolina. According to Hailey, they took the step only after Justin's health was better. The wedding was a grand affair.

