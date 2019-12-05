Christmas Tree Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Was Wrecked By THIS Mini Monster

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are one of the most talked-about high profile couples in Hollywood. The duo got engaged and tied the knot reportedly in September 2018. This year they will be celebrating their second Christmas together and the preparation for the same has reportedly already begun in the Bieber house. The most beautiful time of the year is going to arrive soon and Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have decorated their Christmas tree to put out the mistletoe. However, their plans seem to have been ruined by a "little monster".

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have a pup named Oscar, who reportedly made a mess of the Christmas Tree after he shredded it up to pieces. Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram and shared a video on her story. The video sees Oscar ripping apart the decorations as he roams around the Bieber house. Oscar ran through a pile of crushed ornaments while the floor of the house was covered with trinkets.

Hailey Baldwin recently celebrated her birthday on November 23. Justin Bieber dedicated a post to her with a sweet caption. The caption also gave their fans a hint about their plans on having children. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin never fail to give their fans and followers major fashion goals. And we hope they continue to do so in the future too.

