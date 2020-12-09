Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year Eve’s Live concert to pay tribute to late Shin Hae-chul

Big Hit Labels are all set to kick-start 2021 with a bang. It is gearing up to host an online concert featuring Big Hit family including BTS, TXT, Lee Hyun, GFRIEND, NW’EST, BUMZU, and ENHYPEN. Earlier, a few weeks ago, the label announced 2021 New Year’s Eve Live, and fans cannot keep calm. Here are further details about the same that you must check out right away.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Big Hit Labels are planning to host New Year Eve’s bash with an online concert. However, SEVENTEEN has backed out from the event because of its prior commitments. Its offline concert also had to cancel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Big Hit added BTS’ friends Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki to be a part of the celebration recently on December 8, 2020, Tuesday. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is aware of the fact that these acclaimed artists have earlier collaborated with the septet for Boy with Love (Halsey), MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), and Waste it on Me and Make it Right and Who (Lauv). Watch the trailer for Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year Eve’s Live concert below:

Additionally, they will reportedly host a Connect Stage tribute for late Shin Hae-chul, who died in October 2014. The legend inspired the younger generation with his music and work. They will bring him back to life on the stage using technology like Artificial Intelligence and hologram. It will be similar to the one with Freddie Mercury, Tupac, and Whitney Houston. The report also suggests that Big Hit Labels’ artists will sing his hit songs like To You and What Do You Really Want?

Earlier, Big Hit had reportedly shared in a statement that they prepared a tribute stage to remember Shin Hae-chul, who did not shy away from breaking stereotypes and taking challenges. They added that they had been preparing for this for a long time to showcase an ‘unforgettable performance’, connecting time, space, and generation, with music. Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year Eve’s Live concert will air on December 31, 2020, at 7: 30 am EST or 4: 30 am PST.

