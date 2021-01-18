Halsey Reveals 'favourite Thing' From 'Manic Era' As Album Completes One Year

American songstress, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, popularly known as Halsey, recently reminisced the 'Manic era' and revealed her favourite thing about her third studio album, as she celebrated its one-year anniversary. For the unversed, Halsey's album Manic had released on January 17, 2020, and the album completed its first year from release yesterday. Thus, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter shared a clip from the time-lapse music video of her song Graveyard and revealed that it took her eight hours to paint the giant portrait of herself back then.

Halsey's Manic album completes one year from its release

As Halsey's Manic album turned one yesterday, the three-time Guinness World Record holder penned a heartfelt note for her fans on Instagram and thanked them for making it 'special beyond belief'. She also took to her Twitter handle to share a clip from the Graveyard time-lapse music video, which showcased Halsey painting her self-portrait for Manic's album cover. Sharing the video from back then, the Without Me crooner revealed that the massive painting of herself is her 'favourite thing' she did during the 'Manic era'.

She also revealed that she cherishes each second of the eight hours it took her to paint the self-portrait. Her tweet read, "My favourite thing I did during the manic era was this massive painting of the album cover. It took me almost 8 hours and I cherished every second". Check the making of the massive painting of Halsey's Manic cover below:

My favorite thing I did during the manic era was this massive painting of the album cover. It took me almost 8 hours and I cherished every second ✨ pic.twitter.com/70frznCeFf — h (@halsey) January 17, 2021

On the other hand, the pop star also took to her Instagram handle to share the list of music recording certifications received by Manic in several parts of the world and gushed, "Thank you for listening". In addition to that, she also penned an emotional note for her fans and revealed that although the album cycle didn't go as planned, she is more than happy about how things panned out for Manic across the globe. The caption of her IG post read, "Admittedly this album cycle didn’t go the way I planned. The world had other things in mind. But you guys made it special beyond belief, anyway. Thank you for one year of fantasy and surrender".

Take a look:

