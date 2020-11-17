Halsey Talks About Mac Miller's Death And How His 'accidental Over Dosage' Affected Her

Singer Halsey recently talked about Mac Miller's death and how it gave her the courage to end a bad relationship, in Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The singer mentioned how Mac Miller's death from overdose gave her a 'reality check' that she needed. Read ahead to know more about what the singer said in the podcast

Halsey started off her interview by mentioning that she thought it was a 'terrible thing' to put a 'positive connotation on a heinously tragic event' (Mac Miller's death), but she added that it did give her the 'courage and the faith to leave the relationship' she was in. She further added that it also gave her a reality check that she really needed. Halsey then explained - 'I think it probably did the same for a lot of other people too'.

Talking about her own situation, the singer mentioned that she was lucky enough to be in a position where she didn't feel like things were going wrong. The singer then explained that many don't have the same luxury and that she would never expect to see people she loves to go down that path. She also mentioned that she was happy about realising the whole situation early as well.

Halsey then started talking about her boyfriend at that time and how this certain person used drugs. She started off by explaining that her 'currency of expressing love with them became doing drugs with them'. She also added that she was scared that if she didn't do drugs with her boyfriend, he might leave her or do it with someone else. According to reports, Halsey's boyfriend at that time was G-Eazy.

Talking a bit more about herself, the star added that she was a control freak and could barely control her 'own emotions'. She explained how awful it was to try to control someone else's state of mind when she cannot control her own. She then mentioned how she started 'questioning' her own 'perception of reality'. Finally, the singer added how she would often ask herself questions like - 'What can I control? Why am I even alive? What is even the point of anything?'

When did Mac Miller die?

On September 7, 2018, Mac Miller was found unresponsive in his own house by his assistant. The singer's assistant then called 911 and when the paramedics arrived, they performed a CPR on him. He was declared dead the same day. It was later reported that he died from an accidental overdosage.

