Halsey Sings 'Dear Mr President' For 2020 TIME100's Top 100 Influential People List

Singer and activist Halsey recently performed on stage for the TIME100 primetime special. On September 22, TIME100 revealed their new list of the 100 most influential people in the world during their latest event. To commemorate the event, Halsey performed Dear Mr President, a classic 1992 song by the beloved band 4 Non Blondes. Moreover, Hasley even ranked as one of the most influential celebs of her generation in TIME100's new list.

Halsey performs 4 Non Blondes' classic anthem Dear Mr President

Also Read | BTS Gains Two Nominations At The Billboard Music Awards 2020; Details Here

Above is Halsey's cover for Dear Mr President which she sang at the recent TIME100 primetime special. The song was originally performed by Linda Perry in 1992. Her emotional and strong vocals are the reasons why the song is still considered a classic. Moreover, the lyrics of Dear Mr President sill resonates with current day, which is why it has been sung by various artists including Pink.

Also Read | R.I.P.D. Cast Has Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds And Others; Know Their Character And More

Halsey gave her own flavour to the song in her latest performance. The signer's strong vocals were appreciated by fans of the classic song. Moreover, many felt like the lyrics of the song were very appropriate for the current political climate in the world. This year, Halsey also ranked as one of the top 100 most influential people in the world. To celebrate her great achievement, Korean band BTS even penned down a personal message for Halsey in the TIME100's article.

Also Read | Why Does Kelly Clarkson Has An Eye Patch On Her Eye? Find Out

[Image courtesy - Time website]

Halsey and BTS collaborated last year for the Korean Band's song Boy With Luv. In their note, BTS talked about how Halsey was an influential and memorable person who always left her mark. BTS also revealed that they were inspired by Halsey's spirit and her musical talents even helped them improve their own songs. Moreover, the band stated that collaborating with her for Boy With Luv was one of the easiest calls they ever had to make.

Last year, when BTS featured on the TIME100 list, Halsey also penned down a letter for the band. The artist talked about how the band spread positivity through their work. She also appreciated how BTS' members acted as role models for their massive fan following.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Quiz: Can You Guess These Songs Based On Her Iconic Looks?

[Promo source: Halsey Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.