Halsey Writes A Heartwarming Message For BTS After Featuring In 2020 Time100 List

Singer and activist Halsey was recently included in the Time’s most influential list which was declared yesterday. She also performed on stage for the 2020 Time 100 primetime special. After being ranked as one of the most influential celebs of her generation in 2020 TIME100, she recently took to her Instagram handle and thanked BTS for writing a message for her after she was named in the list. Here is what she had to say about BTS in her Instagram post.

Halsey thanks BTS for their message

Halsey took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with a long caption thanking the K-Pop superstars BTS. Halsey in her Instagram post wrote, “It’s an absolute honour to be named one of @time ‘s 100 Most Influential People in the world. Thank you to my friends BTS @bts.bighitofficial for writing a beautiful piece about our work and friendship to introduce me. And thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch my performance last night. It is overwhelming to be recognized in this way, but I can only hope that with the support of my friends and fans we can do so much more with our platform in a time where we need it the most.” Here is a look at Halsey’s Instagram.

Halsey's Instagram

BTS message for Halsey after featuring in 2020 Time100 list

Halsey featured in the 2020 Time100 list with a special message from the K-Pop band BTS. In their note for Halsey, BTS mentioned that she is a type of person who leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets. BTS further went on to praise her by saying she has the incredible ability to exude magic and her bold spirit shines through her music and performance as well as her life. Talking about their work, BTS mentioned that working with her was everything they could have wished for and also called her a dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art. Here is a look at BTS message for Halsey for featuring in the 2020 Time100 list.

BTS message for Halsey

Halsey and BTS

Halsey and BTS share a long working relationship. They had previously collaborated on a song titled Boy With Luv. The song ended up being one of the popular songs for Halsey and BTS. It was released by Big Hit labels and is just a few million views away from reaching a billion views mark on YouTube. Here is a look at Halsey and BTS song, Boy with Luv.

