On Halsey's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Ghost' Singer

Singer Halsey is celebrating her birthday today, September 29. On the occasion of Halsey's birthday, here's a quiz based on her trivia and facts.

halsey's birthday

Singer Halsey started writing music when she was 17, and in 2012 she began posting videos on social media sites such as YouTube and Kik, and in particular Tumblr.  After gaining popularity with her song Ghost on social media, she signed with Astralwerks, feeling that they gave her more creative freedom than other labels that contacted her, as mentioned by her in an interview with Music Connection. Halsey's debut studio album, Badlands, was released on August 28, 2015.

She described Badlands as a concept album about a dystopian future society known as "The Badlands”. Halsey is known for her songs like Ghost, Colors, Without Me, Closer and You Should Be Sad, among others. On the occasion of Halsey’s birthday, here is a quiz based on Halsey’s trivia and facts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Halsey's trivia quiz

1. What is Halsey’s original name?

  • Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
  • Ashley Christophe Frangipane
  • Ashley Halsey Nicolette
  • Ashley Frangipane

2. Which among these is the debut studio album of Halsey?

  • Hopeless Fountain Kingdom
  • Manic
  • Badlands
  • Pure Heroine

3. Which Justin Bieber song featured Halsey?

  • Baby
  • Sorry
  • Mistletoe
  • The Feeling

4. Which song marked the first collaboration of Halsey and The Chainsmokers?

  • All We Know
  • Call You Mine
  • Closer
  • Don’ Let Me Down

5. Which song by Halsey is a part of the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker?

  • I Don’t Live Forever
  • Not Afraid Anymore
  • Pray
  • Lies in the Dark

6. Which among these is not a song from Halsey’s album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom?

  • Now or Never
  • Sorry
  • Ghost
  • Lie

7. Which song marked the collaboration of Halsey and Thirty Seconds to Mars?

  • Alone
  • Bad at Love
  • America
  • Love is Madness

8. Which movie marked the start of Halsey’s acting career?

  • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
  • A Star is Born
  • American Dad
  • Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

9. Which song by Halsey became the first solo number one on Billboard Hot 100?

  • Ghost
  • Lie
  • Alone
  • Without Me

10. Which among these is not an album by Halsey?

  • Badlands
  • Manic
  • Hopeless Fountain Kingdom
  • The Purpose

Halsey's trivia quiz- answers

  • Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
  • Badlands
  • The Feeling
  • Closer
  • Not Afraid Anymore
  • Ghost
  • Love is Madness
  • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
  • Without Me
  • The Purpose

