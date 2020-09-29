On Halsey's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Ghost' Singer

Singer Halsey started writing music when she was 17, and in 2012 she began posting videos on social media sites such as YouTube and Kik, and in particular Tumblr. After gaining popularity with her song Ghost on social media, she signed with Astralwerks, feeling that they gave her more creative freedom than other labels that contacted her, as mentioned by her in an interview with Music Connection. Halsey's debut studio album, Badlands, was released on August 28, 2015.

She described Badlands as a concept album about a dystopian future society known as "The Badlands”. Halsey is known for her songs like Ghost, Colors, Without Me, Closer and You Should Be Sad, among others. On the occasion of Halsey’s birthday, here is a quiz based on Halsey’s trivia and facts.

Halsey's trivia quiz

1. What is Halsey’s original name?

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Ashley Christophe Frangipane

Ashley Halsey Nicolette

Ashley Frangipane

2. Which among these is the debut studio album of Halsey?

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

Manic

Badlands

Pure Heroine

3. Which Justin Bieber song featured Halsey?

Baby

Sorry

Mistletoe

The Feeling

4. Which song marked the first collaboration of Halsey and The Chainsmokers?

All We Know

Call You Mine

Closer

Don’ Let Me Down

5. Which song by Halsey is a part of the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker?

I Don’t Live Forever

Not Afraid Anymore

Pray

Lies in the Dark

6. Which among these is not a song from Halsey’s album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom?

Now or Never

Sorry

Ghost

Lie

7. Which song marked the collaboration of Halsey and Thirty Seconds to Mars?

Alone

Bad at Love

America

Love is Madness

8. Which movie marked the start of Halsey’s acting career?

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

A Star is Born

American Dad

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

9. Which song by Halsey became the first solo number one on Billboard Hot 100?

Ghost

Lie

Alone

Without Me

10. Which among these is not an album by Halsey?

Badlands

Manic

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

The Purpose

Halsey's trivia quiz- answers

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Badlands

The Feeling

Closer

Not Afraid Anymore

Ghost

Love is Madness

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Without Me

The Purpose

