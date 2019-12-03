Harrdy Sandhu's 'Dance Like' Breaks The Internet With Over 20+ Million Views | See Video

Harrdy Sandhu is a celebrated Punjabi singer, who has a massive fan following on social media. He has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone. After delivering tons of smashing hits, the singer will be making his acting debut soon. Harrdy Sandhu is back with yet another catchy single Dance Like. Watch the video here-

Dance Like Official Video:

Harrdy Sandhu's Dance Like features ABCD 's star dancer Lauren Gottlieb. Dance Like is presented by Sony Music, and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. The song is already creating a stir on social media, for its uber-cool feel, catchy lyrics and interesting hook steps. The video earned a whopping 20+ Million views on Youtube within hours of its release. Lauren and Harrdy Sandhu's sizzling on-screen chemistry is the highlight of the song.

In the song Dance Like, Harrdy danced like a dream. His outfits in the song have managed to accentuate his quirky and stylish fashion sense to a greater level. The 83 actors looked breathtaking in the video, and his dance moves will surely make your heart beat faster.

Harrdy Sandhu was last seen in the reprise version of his original track Naah Goriye, for Hindi film Bala. The song was picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa and Harrdy Sandhu himself. The song was smashing hit as well, but couldn't surpass the magic, which the original track Naah created.

Harrdy Sandhu's next

Hardy Sandhu will be enthralling Bollywood audience by starring alongside Ranveer Singh in the multi-starrer 83. Kabir Khan's 83 showcases the real story of Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup. Reportedly, Harrdy Sandhu will be essaying the role of a fast bowler, Madan Lal, in the film. He's leaving no stone unturned for making an impressive Bollywood. A much-lesser known fact about the singer-turned-actor is that Harrdy Sandhu played for India in Under-17 cricket team. However, due to some physical injury, he couldn't pursue his cricket career further.

