Harold Budd's Death: Musician Passes Away At 84 Due To COVID-19 Complications

The minimalist composer and avant-garde ambient, Harold Budd passed away yesterday on December 8, 2020. The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page. He passed away due of COVID-19 complications and was 84 years old. Read along to know more about the musician.

Musician and composer Harold Budd passes away at 84

Harold Budd was born in 1936 in Los Angeles and grew up playing the drums and after graduating high school he enrolled for a music theory course at the Los Angeles City College. He then went on to spend time in the army and played in a band with Albert Ayler before he went to study under the composer Gerald Strang at San Fernando Valley State College. John Cage’s speech as an undergraduate titled “Where Are We Going and What Are We Doing?” was often credited by Budd as the speech that changed how he thought about music.

According to the website PitchFork, Harold Budd got himself a graduate degree from the University of Southern California, where he was working under Ingold Dahl. He released his first recorded work The Oak of the Golden Dreams, in 1970. This was followed by The Pavilion of Dreams in 1978 and Brain Eno produced it. He continued his work with Eno and then collaborated with him in 1980 for Ambient 2: The Plateaux of Mirror followed by The Pearl in 1984.

The musician went on to compose and record music throughout from the 1980s till last week. He released his new album just last week with Robin Guthrie of Cocteau Twins.

Harold had continued to work as a solo artist and learned the piano himself, and instrument that he had only picked up in his thirties. He did a series of unique collaborations including his collaboration with XTC’s Andy Partridge in 1994 for Through the Hill, French techno-rock producer Hector Zazou in 1995 for Glyph and punk wave pioneer Jah Wobble for the 2002 live performance Solaris. In 2003, he released a collection of piano compositions recorded by U2 producer Daniel Lanois. And it was titled La Bella Vista.

