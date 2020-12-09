Priyanka Chopra, Reese Witherspoon & Other Celebs Ace The 'Elf On Shelf' Challenge

The Elf on Shelf challenge has taken social media by storm. It all started when Hollywood actor Garcelle placed a picture of Pharell Williams with her on his shoulder. Soon enough, several other celebs joined in. Take a look at how Priyanka Chopra, Reese Witherspoon, and many other celebs aced this new social media challenge.

Since the boom of social media, the audience has witnessed several social media challenges. Some of the most famous challenges that social media users have been a part of are Flip the Switch challenge, ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Handstand Challenge, and several others. Now, a new social media challenge is creating a buzz on the internet.

The name of this challenge is Elf on Shelf. It all started as a holiday challenge by Hollywood actor Garcelle. She posted a meme of herself that read, “You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf now get ready for this”. In the image below the text, Garcelle’s tiny image was placed on Pharrell Williams’ shoulder. Soon enough, many other celebrities started rhyming their names with other celebrities and movie characters. Take a look at some of these Hollywood celebrities who took up this challenge.

Elizabeth Banks

After Garcelle’s image went viral on social media, Charlie’s Angels star Elizabeth jumped in on the trend. She chose to place a picture of Tom Hanks on her shoulder. Thus rhyming ‘Banks’ with ‘Hanks’. Take a look at Elizabeth Banks’ Instagram post here.

Priyanka Chopra

After Elizabeth Banks’ post, Priyanka Chopra also jumped in on the trend. She added an image of Oprah and rhymed it with her surname Chopra. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post here.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon challenged Elizabeth Banks with her Instagram post. The Legally Blonde star rhymed her name Reese with the movie Grease. She even reposted Banks’ Hanks on Banks picture with her Instagram post. Take a look.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark also followed in on Reese's footsteps. He reposted Banks’ challenge picture and chose to mount a tiny Tony Stark on his shoulder. Thus giving birth to ‘Stark on Mark’. Take a look.

