Chrissy Teigen Receives 'Legendary' Christmas Gift From John Legend In New Ad

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she is making her holidays 'legendary'. Recently, she starred in a Christmas commercial with her husband John Legend. In this commercial, John gives Chrissy a “legendary” Christmas present. Find out more details about this story below.

Chrissy Teigen receives “legendary” holiday present

Chrissy Teigen seems to be ready for the holiday season. She and her husband John Legend make sure to document their holiday activities every year. Now that the holiday season has finally begun, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ready to share their holiday activities again.

They began this holiday season by starring in a cereal commercial. In the commercial, Chrissy Teigen says that she is exhausted due to all the festivities. John Legend reveals that he has one more present for her. John then enters the scene with a cereal box. Watch this new holiday commercial starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend below. Also take a look at some of the responses this tweet received.

Lol so stupid I love it so much. I really love these by the mouthful pic.twitter.com/7m7KJxv9pU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

Oh that looked like puppy chow in that box for a second, and I will eat the hell out of some puppy chow.



(I refuse to call it “muddy buddies”) — âž–Dustin Millerâž– (@spdustin) December 5, 2020

We made some last weekend They are soooooo good pic.twitter.com/g2QmyMux6g — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) December 5, 2020

Homemade Chex Mix is sooooo good and you can add your own little favorite bites. I like to add more than one kind of nuts and up the spice level. Great holiday treat.... — Lynne Carey (@LynneWCarey) December 5, 2020

Moving on, Chrissy Teigen’s holiday spirit seems to be infectious. In a recent Instagram video, Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna was impersonating her mother. In the video, Luna says, “Hi I am mommy. I loved the picture that you made for him”. Chrissy Teigen simply captioned this video by saying, “nailed it”. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram video of her daughter Luna here.

Many fans and celebrities were quick to comment on the video. Paris Hilton commented on the video and wrote, “cutie!’, while a fan wrote, “She is the most perfect mix of Chrissy and John omg”. Another fan wrote, “That giggle is better than a shot of espresso”. Take a look at some of these comments below.

Chrissy Teigen also did not forget to share a sweet picture of her second child, Miles. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Chrissy Teigen shared Miles’ candid picture in checker pants and a white shirt. She captioned the image by writing, “Uhhhhhhh guys. The feet!!!!”. The moment Chrissy shared this picture, it was bombarded with likes and comments. Take a look.

