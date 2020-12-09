'Spider Man 3' Cast Will Include The Trio Of Tobey, Andrew And Alfred: Reports

Spider Man 3 is the upcoming superhero movie by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. It will be the sequel to Spider Man: Homecoming and Spider Man: Far From Home that was released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie has had a lot of speculations about the cast members, whether some of the previous cast members will be reprising their positions in Spider Man 3 cast.



According to reports by Collider, the former cast members from the Spider Man series namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina along with Kirsten Dunst will appear in the upcoming Spider Man 3. The reports stated that Alfred Molina will come back as Doctor Otto Octavius in the untitled Spider Man 3 movie. Also, Kirsten Dunst will be seen as Mary Jane while Andrew Garfield will be seen in the movie too.

Tobey Maguire essayed the lead role in 2002, 2004 and 2007’s Spider Man movies. Andrew Garfield played the lead in The Amazing Spider Man in 2012 as well as The Amazing Spider Man 2 in 2014. Kirsten Dunst played the role of Mary Jane in all the three movies featuring Tobey Maguire as Spider Man. Alfred Molina was seen in one of the previous movies during Tobey Maguire’s Spider Man days.

The reports also stated that in Spider Man 3, all the three Spider Man actors will appear in the movie together which will surely increase the curiosity level of the audience as Benedict Cumberbatch is also expected to appear in the film as Doctor Strange.

As all the speculations still exist and no official announcements have been made, let us take a look at Spider Man 3 cast members who will surely be seen in the upcoming 2021 movie, as per reports.

Spider Man 3 cast

Other than Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Alfred Molina, other cast members of the movie will include Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker’s friend, Marisa Tomie as Peter’s aunt, Zendaya as MJ, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon, Tony Revolori as Peter Parker’s classmate and rival from the previous MCU movies.

