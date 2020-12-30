Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Lend Money, Says ‘I Only Give Money I’m Willing To Give Away’

Jada Pinkett Smith, much like her husband Will Smith, has been rather vocal on several issues and never hesitated to share her opinions at a public level. Jada Pinkett Smith’s family as a unit has also been quite transparent and honest about themselves in the public eye. Just like Will, Jada is often praised as well for her understanding. Quite recently, she sat down beside her mother Adrienne and daughter Willow and talked about various topics at Red Table Talk. Have a look at the quip that Jada made about giving away money.

Jada Pinkett Smith opens about “giving away” money

The veteran actor touched about different topics during her talk, including that of social conversation that can be tough in nature. She talked about being in a situation where a close person asking for money. Jada’s response came after a woman called ‘Samantha’ from Queens asked her about what she would do in such type of a situation where a person’s hard-earned money is asked to be borrowed by another close person and how to tell them ‘no’. In an honest and upfront manner, Jada replied by saying that no one should feel guilty about turning someone else down.

“I do not lend money because that turns into a lot of problems just as far as the expectation of people paying back and what have you, so I tend to not give where I can’t just say, ‘Here’s a gift to you.’

Jada then talked about her own experience of having felt guilty for a number of years and how she felt that she was not allowed to say ‘no’ to anyone. She then revealed that she came up with a couple of rules for herself. She then talked about how she feels about giving away money. The actor said that she only gives money to someone thinking about that as a gift and not a loan. She believes that thinking of it otherwise would only lead to conflicts when they are expected to be returned. That is precisely the reason why she only ‘gifts’ money to others when they can be given away.

Jada Pinkett Smith was in the news some while ago when the news of her and Will having a problem in their marriage started surfacing. She was famously known for her role in The Matrix film series and also for lending her voice in the Madagascar films. She will be next seen in The Matrix 4.

