Loved Pixar's 'Soul'? Here Are 5 More Animated Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Pixar Animation Studios' animated fantasy comedy-drama Soul got a direct-to-digital release this Christmas, i.e. December 25, 2020. Although the animated film has been produced by Pixar, it has been released by Walt Disney Pictures on their OTT streaming service Disney+.

Soul has directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers at its helm while it features voices by renowned actors including Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Donnell Rawlings and Questlove.

Ever since its release, Pixar's Soul reviews have been positive by not only film critics but also the audience for its best-in-class animation, star cast and plot as well. Thus, if you loved Soul, then here's a list of movies like Soul which you must add to your watchlist.

Onward

2020's animated urban fantasy-adventure film, Onward was produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney Pictures just like Soul. The film had director Dan Scanlon at its helm while it starred the voices of superstars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Onward showcased the story of two elf brothers who embark on a journey to find an artefact that will bring back their late father temporarily.

Coco

Coco is yet another animated fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios which was released by Disney. The film had released in 2017 and was jointly directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. Coco's voice star cast comprised Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Alanna Ubach and Edward James Olmos. It showcased how a 12-year-old boy gets transported to the 'Land of the Dead' accidentally and takes the audience through his struggles with returning to his family.

Inside Out

The animated comedy film Inside Out is also a Pixar film which had released back in 2015. For the unversed, Inside Out was also directed by Pete Docter and it starred voices of popular actors including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Lewis Black, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan and Kaitlyn Dias. The film showcased how an 11-year-old hockey lover Riley's life turns topsy-turvy after her parents decide to move to San Francisco.

Brave

2012's Brave is a Pixar produced animated fantasy film too, which was released by Disney back in 2012. The film was jointly directed by Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman and Steve Purcell while it starred voices of Billy Connolly, Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane, Craig Ferguson and Kevin McKidd. Brave marked the first-ever Disney-Pixar princess animated film.

Princess And The Frog

2009's animated musical fantasy comedy-drama, Princess And The Frog is produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and it is both written and helmed by John Musker and Ron Clements. Actors including Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Keith David, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Terrence Howard and Oprah Winfrey had lent their voice to the cast of Princess And The Frog. Similar to Soul, this 2009 film also had a central theme of jazz music.

