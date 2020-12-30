Are Lonzo And Denise Still Together? See Details About The 'Ball In The Family' Couple

Ball in the Family is one of the popular reality TV shows. The show is full of drama and several twists and turns. Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia have been in the centre of all the drama since Lonzo made his debut in NBA. The popular couple Lonzo and Denise have broken up and gotten back several times till now. Their relationship status has always left fans wondering are Lonzo and Denise together? Recently a lot of people have been curious to know are Lonzo and Denise still together. For all the people who are wondering about the relationship status of Lonzo and Denise, here is everything you need to know about it.

Are Lonzo and Denise still together?

Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia’s relationship status has been the talking point among the fans of the show. However, according to a report by lonzowire.usatoday.com, the couple has confirmed that they are back together again. The report from late October has stated that they confirmed being together in an episode of Ball in the Family. Their relationship has been one of the central focus in the entirety of the show which is currently in its sixth season.

Also Read | After The Final Rose: Are Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Still Together? Know All Details

Denise Garcia

Initially, the show portrayed Lonzo and Denise’s relationship in his early years of NBA stretch through the birth of his daughter Zoey. They have also faced several difficulties in their relationship. The report added that both of them talked about their relationship and what they are doing to stay together. Lonzo said that both of them are being more mature about things between them. He mentioned that one learns to forgive people over time and see the other side of things. He further added that this is what they both have done and they are going to try and make it work again.

Also Read | Are Ceaser And Dutchess Still Together? Learn More About The 'Black Ink Crew' Stars

Lonzo NBA

Denise Garcia also admitted that they have grown up and are learning from their previous mistakes. She said that no matter what happens between them or how ugly it gets, they always find a way back together. These views by Lonzo and Denise have surely answered the question off are Lonzo and Denise together. The report added that both of them have stated their daughter Zoey would be their focus irrespective of how their relationship goes over time.

Also Read | Are CT And Diem Still Together? See Details About 'The Challenge' Couple Here

Also Read | Are Wes And Johanna Still Together? Details About The 'The Real World: Austin' Couple

Lonzo and Denise's daughter Zoey

Image Credits: Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.