Harry Styles Reveals If There Is Any Chance Of One Direction Zoom Call Performance

One Direction fans have been hoping for a reunion of the beloved five boys ever since they split up to pursue individual careers. In a recent interaction, Harry Styles put away the chance of a live music session happening through a video call facility. He was of the opinion that such a reunion wasn’t the one that the band had in mind.

No Zoom call for the One Direction boys?

One Direction has been one of the most religiously followed boy bands of all time. Fans have been hoping for a reunion ever since they fell apart after their 2015 album. In a recent interaction with a music channel, Harry Styles was asked about the possibility of a Zoom call concert for the fans as everybody has been taking up the self-isolation measure to combat COVID 19. He was told that even if it is for five minutes, the gesture would bring immense joy to the fans. Harry Styles, however, was of the opinion that this was not the reunion that they had in mind. He denied a chance of that happening but did not completely ridicule the possibility of the band coming together in the near future.

Harry Styles’ postponed tour

Harry Styles recently decided to postpone his “Love On Tour” in an attempt to avoid social gatherings. In the caption for the post, he has written about how performing is one of the best parts of being an artist. But in such a situation, some action needs to be taken up to avoid the spread of the virus. He has also encouraged people to self-isolate in order to be safe. Have a look at the post.

Image Courtesy: Harry Styles Instagram

