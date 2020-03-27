Halsey Flaunts Yellow Bikini As She Grooves To 'Canyon Moon' By Harry Styles

The Without Me singer Halsey recently apologized to her fans for not being active on social media amid the Coronavirus pandemic and also shared a "quarantine update" with her fans on Instagram. The American singer shared a video of herself wherein she spent her self-quarantine time by chilling at her residence. However, what caught her fans' attention was the song that was playing in the background of her Instagram video.

Halsey flaunted her fit body on Instagram as she grooved to 'Canyon Moon'

Halsey has been inactive on social media for over 15 days. Therefore, she recently apologized to her fans for the same. The Colors singer along with apologizing also shared a "quarantine update" on her Instagram handle. Flaunting her enviable fit body, Halsey shared a video sporting a yellow-printed bikini and sunglasses as she grooved to one of the songs by pop-sensation Harry Styles titled Canyon Moon. The track is from Styles' newly released album Fine Line.

Halsey captioned the video writing, "quarantine update. sorry I haven’t been online, clearly I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all."

According to media reports, the singer is keeping a low profile on social media because of her breakup with actor Evan Peters. Both Halsey and Evan started dating a couple of months back, but Halsey recently deleted all the pictures of Evan from her social media handles. However, the singer did not respond to any of the reports. On the career front, she recently released her new album titled Manic that released on January 17, 2020.

