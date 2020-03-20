Harry Styles And Nick Grimshaw's Funny Moments Will Make You Laugh | Watch Videos

Popular singer Harry Styles began his music career when he auditioned as a solo contestant for The X Factor. He was eliminated as a solo contestant; however, he was brought back again to join a boy band One Direction which became one of the famous boy bands of all time. After the band went on a break in the year 2016, Harry Styles started releasing his singles, which were appreciated by fans.

The singer shares an incredible bond with English television and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw. Harry Styles have appeared on his broadcast show ample of times and has made everyone laugh out loud. Here is a compilation of a few funny moments of Harry Styles and Nick Grimshaw.

When Harry Styles was asked about his personal relationship with his friends.

In the video, Nick Grimshaw is seen asking Harry Styles if his family and friends have been in touch with him. To which, the singer replies that yes he has been in touch with his friends. Harry added that one of his friends texted him in the morning saying that he has been to the loo. Nick Grimshaw can be seen asking for details about the incident which turned out to be very funny.

Harry Styles heart rate races after looking at a picture that Nick Grimshaw showed him.

Here, Harry Styles can be seen performing the Heart Monitor task on the Nick Grimshaw broadcast show. The duo plays a game in which Nick is seen showing a few pictures and observing Harry’s heartrate. When Nick Grimshaw picks out Ryan Gosling’s picture, Harry Styles’ heart rate shoots up to 80.

Harry Styles replying to Nick Grimshaw using his smart mobile

Nick Grimshaw can be seen taking an interview of all the members of One Direction. When Nick greets Harry, surprisingly it is his mobile phone replying to everything that Grimshaw is asking. The entire thing made everyone laugh.

Harry Styles playing Bingo

Harry Styles is seen going with Nick Grimshaw to play Bingo with a couple of elderly people. While Nick and Harry were standing at the door, an old lady asked them where is Tom. Harry Styles and Nick Grimshaw looked puzzled after hearing the lady’s question. However, a lady in pink explains the joke of “Tom, Nick and Harry” to them which makes the duo laugh a lot.

