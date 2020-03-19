Harry Styles Reveals How He Is Utilising His Time While Social Distancing

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected the fast-paced lives of everyone across the globe. Everyone has been practising social distancing and self-isolation. A lot of these celebrities and social media influencers are sharing how they are making use of this time to do something productive. The Sign Of The Times singer, Harry Styles is one of the celebs who is utilising his quarantine time by learning Italian and sign language.

Harry styles spoke about learning Italian and sign language during self-isolation

In a telephonic interview with an eminent radio station, Harry Styles spilt the beans about his self-isolation time. The Kiwi singer stated that it is a little difficult for him but considers himself lucky to be with friends in a safe self-isolation pod. He also stated that It is a strange time for him, and he along with his near and dear ones, is being careful, listening to music, and playing games

When asked about whether has he taken up any skills to learn during this free time, Styles said that according to him, it is the perfect time to learn a new skill or try a hobby. He further said that he has nothing but time and is utilising it by learning Italian. He concluded his statement by saying that he is also taking some sign language classes, reading, and checking on people. Styles later revealed that his favourite quarantine track is Mac Miller's Blue World.

Harry Styles also recently released his new album titled Fine Line. It is Styles' second studio album as a solo artist and was by Columbia and Erskine Records. The album comprises a total of 13 songs including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, and Fine Line to name a few.

