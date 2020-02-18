Harry Styles' Songs That Reveal His Lyrical Prowess

Harry Styles is an English singer and songwriter who gained popularity since joining the boy band One Direction. The 26-year-old pop star is a talented singer and his songwriting skills were discovered after he left the band and started his solo music career. Take a look at these songs from the singer’s list that gives a glimpse of his writing skills.

Harry Styles proved his lyrical prowess in these songs from his albums

Since he left the band, the singer has come up with multiple songs. He was a fine singer all long but now when he is writing his own lyrics, it is evident that he has grown as a person and a musician. Unlike One Direction’s sugary and feel good music, his songs are more realistic and hard-hitting.

His music is suggestive, heartbreaking and also downright deep that gives the listeners a sense of perspective. He has transformed into a bold and versatile performer and solo artist. The maturity that he has garnered in his lyrics show that he has already moved on from his boy band phase and blossomed into a terrific singer-songwriter.

The songs that one must listen to from Harry Styles' releases will definitely include Meet Me in the Hallway, Sign of the Times, Carolina, Two Ghosts, etc from his 2017 album by the name of Harry Styles. The singer also came out with another album in 2019 named Fine Line. Check out the following songs from this album that will surely make you praise his growth and transformation. The songs worthy of a mention are To Be So Lonely, Adore You, Treat People With Kindness, Lights Up, etc.

