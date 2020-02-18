Taylor Swift Can Look Perfect In Any Hairstyle - From Bangs To Braids; See Pics

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who is also a style icon. She is known for experimenting with her looks and hits the sweet spot every time. The 30-year-old pop star is a fashionista and knows how to slay in every outfit. Take a look at the star flaunting multiple hairstyles like a boss.

Taylor Swift loves to experiment with her hair, here's proof

Taylor Swift keeps up with the latest trends, constantly experimenting with her clothes, accessories and her hair. In the above picture, she can be seen flaunting bangs with long hair perfectly. The colour of her hair is a slightly darker shade of blond and she looks pretty as always.

Here, Taylor Swift is donning a messy hairstyle. She kept her hair colour light blond and went with red lips. The singer carried the messy blond hair perfectly by pairing it with a white shirt.

The stunning singer went with braids in her hair with this look. The colour of hair here is again a darker shade of blond. With piercing blue eyes, red lips, flawless skin and a multicoloured outfit she rounded of the braided hairstyle perfectly.

Taylor Swift looks quite elegant in the above picture. She went with a middle part hairstyle with messy ends for this one. With smokey eyes, very little makeup and a glamorous dress she looks like a princess from children's fairytales.

