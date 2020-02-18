Priyanka Chopra Sings Along With Nick As He Performs 'Jealous' For His Fans, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted cheering for her hubby Nick Jonas during the Jonas Brothers tour. Priyanka Chopra was captured cheering by a fellow Jonas Brothers’ fan when Nick started performing his hit single Jealous. Read on to know more details about this story here.

PC cheers for Nick as he performs 'Jealous'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are considered to be a power couple in Hollywood. The pair never misses out on a chance to support each other or flaunt some PDA. Recently, one such moment was caught by a Jonas Brothers fan as Nick Jonas started performing his hit single Jealous.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Steals The Limelight With This Gorgeous ₹45k Shirt Dress; See Pic

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was present at one of the Jonas Brothers’ tour concert in Madrid. The moment Nick Jonas started performing his hit single Jealous, Priyanka Chopra was seen cheering for him. One fan even captured this moment on her phone. In this video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen singing along with hubby Nick Jonas and lip-syncing the Jealous song lyrics. Take a look at this adorable fan posted video here.

Priyanka during jealous really gets me🥺 pic.twitter.com/AgUcz8PhSy — . (@Lizbethhx3) February 17, 2020

Also read | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Ways To Ace The Colour Pink

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has shown her support for the Jonas Brothers and especially her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra posted a special Valentine’s Day story for her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra captioned this image by saying, “My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI Joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost” Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post here.

Priyanka Chopra recently also starred in the Jonas Brothers' music video What a Man Gotta Do. PC featured alognside her hubby and other Jonas Brothers (Kevin and Joe Jonas) and JSisters (Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas) in this video. Within hours of this release the song was trending worldwide. The music vidoe of this song paid homage to several 90s rom-coms.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Groove On A Bollywood Song, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'power'

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Posted This Adorable Message For Papa Jonas' Birthday

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.