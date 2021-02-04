Harshdeep Kaur Announces Her Pregnancy, Says 'Junior Kaur/Singh Arriving In March 2021'

Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy. The singer is expecting her first child with husband Mankeet Singh. In the picture uploaded by her, she is seen cuddling her baby bump while wearing a floral dress. In the caption, she asked her fans for their blessing and also talked about the arrival of the baby. The caption reads, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most [emoji] Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 [emoji] Need your Blessings". In the other picture, she is seen looking at her husband, while he is touching the baby bump. The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages from her fans. Check it out.

Harshdeep Kaur's Pregnancy post

(Image credit: Harshdeep Kaur's Instagram post)

On the other hand, Mankeet Singh took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife. In the picture, Harshdeep Kaur's baby bump is visible and the couple is touching it while looking at the camera. Mankeet is seen wearing a white shirt with dark blue cardigan and jeans. In the caption, he talked about his happiness and that the couple is in love with the baby already. It reads, Harshdeep & I are so much in love with a little human we haven’t met yet! Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 [emoji]

Rabb Mehar Kare". Check out the picture.

Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh

Harshdeep Kaur started her professional singer career through Sajna Main Haari in 2003. She is known for her Sufi songs. She was a contestant in MTV Video Gaga Contest at the age of 16. She received the winning title in this show. Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh are childhood friends who got married in March 2015. They got married in Gurudwara that followed the rituals of the Sikh wedding. The couple is now expecting their first child together. The singer has sung songs like 'Katiya Karon, 'Heer' and many more. She also became a "Coach" on StarPlus' singing reality show The Voice. In 2020, she released various film songs like 'Ishqbaaziyan', 'Le Panga', 'Tinak Tinak', 'Le Jaana' and many more.

