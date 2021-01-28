Anita Hassanandani Shares Monochrome Pictures From Pregnancy Shoot; Enjoys 'Beyonce Vibes'

Anita Hassanandani has been embracing her pregnancy in the most fashionable ways. From photo-shoots to grooving on songs and sharing various moments from her journey, she has kept all her fans and followers updated through the process. The actor is ready to welcome her baby and did another monochrome shoot recently. The pictures from the same were shared by her yesterday, read along and take a look at them here.

Anita Hassanandani shares monochromatic pregnancy pictures

Anita Hassanandani is thoroughly enjoying her journey towards motherhood and has shared pictures from a recent pre-pregnancy shoot as she beautifully embraces her baby bump in the monochrome pictures. The actor has penned amazing captions along with both the pictures on her feed. She also shared two of them on her IG stories.

The first picture Anita shared

The first picture she shared has her sitting on the bed as she cradles her baby bump and looks in the opposite direction. She is seen wearing a strappy top with shorts and a shrug in the picture and added a heart-warming piece of poetry by Paritosh Tripathi in the caption. Anita wrote, “à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤¬ à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¥‚à¤ª à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚, à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ poetry à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚, à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤­à¥€à¤¤à¤° à¤•à¥à¤› à¤°à¤š à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤•à¥à¤› à¤…à¤¨à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾, à¤•à¥à¤› à¤°à¤š à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤°à¤š à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆt, à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡, à¤œà¤¨à¥à¤® à¤²à¥‚à¤à¤—à¥€ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¥‚à¤ª à¤®à¥‡à¤‚". The post has received over 349k likes so far since she shared it yesterday and has fans and followers showering their love for her in the comments section. Take a look at some of them.

The second picture Anita shared

Another picture that the actor shared featured her sitting on a stool and striking a strong gaze at the camera. In this picture, she wore a black bodysuit with a criss-cross neck detailing. She cradled her baby bump in the picture and added a rather quirky caption with it, unlike the first picture, she added: “Enjoying “Beyoncé vibes” until “mommy vibes” kick in” followed by a high five emoji. The post has received over 370k likes since it was uploaded yesterday. Take a look at some of the comments under her picture.

Here are the pictures Anita Hassanandani shared on her IG stories

