Himesh Reshammiya Is Busy Composing Songs And Reading Scripts Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 nationwide lockdown has stopped filming and production works along with others. Many celebrities are relaxing and spending time with their family. But Himesh Reshammiya stated that he is busy in making new songs and reading scripts. Read to know more.

Himesh Reshammiya is busy during quarantine

In an interview, Himesh Reshammiya revealed how he is spending his COVID-19 lockdown. He said that he is keeping busy with a lot of things during this quarantine period. He spends his days working out, composing new songs and reading new scripts. He mentioned that he is also planning a lot of things in film music and everything in the world of entertainment that is there for him. He said that the journey for him has just begun

Himesh Reshammiya was asked about whether he is making a quarantine song like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. He said that no, he has not made any song on quarantine yet but he has composed some great romantic and dance numbers. He stated that his fans will enjoy them immensely. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer said that it is important for all of us to stay safe right now. He referred the saying, this too shall pass.

Himesh Reshammiya has judged a few shows and has picked emerging singers from them. He said that all the singing shows are projecting great talent but some voices are so good that they inspire you. He truly believes that our country has some really amazing singing talent and their voices need to be heard by the entire nation. When he hears a great voice, he feels like launching it as soon as possible. Reshammiya stated that this is something he has been doing time and again and will continue to do so in the future

Even after working on many Bollywood projects in his long career, Himesh Reshammiya has not stopped learning for newcomers. He said that each and every one has taught him something valuable. But the most important thing he has learnt is how to be the best student and keep learning at every stage of his life. Reshammiya mentioned that never stops learning and get inspired are the biggest learnings from his fellow artists.

