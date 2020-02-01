Himesh Reshammiya To Work With Javed Akhtar After 13 Long Years In 'Namastey Rome'

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to collaborate with Javed Akhtar for the movie Namastey Rome. It is reported that Himesh Reshammiya will be working with Javed Akhtar after 13 years. After his movie Happy Hardy and Heer, he will start shooting for his next film directed by Rajesh Sethi.

Himesh Reshammiya to star in Namastey Rome

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Himesh Reshammiya Recreate 'Naam Hai Tera' Song On Indian Idol 11

Himesh Reshammiya will be playing the lead role in the film, and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. In an interview with a reputed media house, Himesh Reshammiya had mentioned that Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents.

He further added that Javed Akhtar and he were impressed with the script and said the music in the film is also impressive. The musicians also say that the album of the film is way better than Namastey London (the last film in which Javed Akhtar & Himesh Reshammiya worked together).

Himesh Reshammiya also praised the lyricist and said every word penned by him was magical. He also mentioned that the film will have seven tracks, and all the seven tracks. The shoot will start from summer this year in the UK.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy And Heer' Trailer Sees Him In Dual Role | Watch Video

#HimeshReshamiya next film is titled as #NamasteRome.. #SalmanKhan will have a cameo appearance in it. pic.twitter.com/ArqxUg6kKf — BOX OFFICE INDIA (@Box_officeIndia) February 1, 2020

Apart from working on the music, Himesh Reshammiya is also working for his role in the movie. Apart from this film based on real-life incidents, Himesh Reshammiya will also start shooting for the sequel of The Xpose.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded: Emraan Hashmi And Himesh Reshammiya Have A Nostalgic Reunion

Himesh Reshammiya's movie Happy Hardy and Heer released this weekend and received mixed reviews from the critics. The film stars Sonia Mann and Himesh Reshammiya in the lead roles.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya's Tracks To Listen To From 'Happy Hardy And Heer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.