Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Album Cover Has A Beatles Connection

Harry Styles' album cover has a history behind it. The circular photograph of his cover album is a sign of music succession with a fisheye lens. In 1906, the popular inventor Robert Wood was in his lab with a bucket full of water, pinhole camera, mirrored glass with rays of light coming in. He wanted to see if he could create an image of the world from the perspective of a fish. He was successful with the experiment and invented a fisheye lens. Later on, in 1962, which is 60 years after Robert's invention Nikon came up with their own fisheye-Nikkor camera. After that, it became a pop culture phenomenon. Even the famous band The Beatles had used the fisheye lens camera to click their photos during their TV performance. The Rolling Stones also used fisheye lens for their album cover in the '90s. Take a look at the photo of Harry Styles' album.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles: Best Music Videos Of 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer To Play On Loop

Harry Styles' album Fine Line has a history behind it

Not only the album but also one of his songs Adore You's music video was connected with a story of a fish. The music video starts with Harry Styles shown as a small baby born with a super glowy smile, his smile was unique among all the other people. Harry Styles' smile also annoyed people. Furthermore, in the video, Harry Styles keeps a fish with him which he found on the seashore. The music video has over 12 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | From Taylor Swift To Camille Rowe: Relieve Harry Styles' Star-studded Dating History

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Receives All The Love From Fans For His Newly Released Album

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of SNL With Scarlett Johansson; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.