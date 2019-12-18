Niall Horan Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of SNL With Scarlett Johansson; See Pic

Niall Horan was recently a part of the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live. The singer was the musical guest in the show while Scarlett Johansson hosted it. Niall shared his experience of being a part of this show on his Instagram.

Here is what he posted:

The singer posted three pictures and two videos from the episode. He can be seen with Scarlett Johansson and Cecily Strong. The videos are of his performance in the episode. He sang the song Nice To Meet Ya and Put A Little Love On Me.

In the caption of the post, Niall talked about how it was one of the greatest honours that he has had in his career. He further talked about how returning to the SNL stage felt like home and it was incredible. Niall was all praises for the cast and crew of the show. He talked about how the same crew has been working hard on the show for years. He called them the nicest and the most efficient people in the show business. He thanked Cecily for helping him out with a skit that they performed.

He then went off to talk about the host Scarlett Johansson. Niall called her wonderful and beautiful. He thanked her for taking him under her wing and being a lovely person. He also said that it was an honour for him to be a part of the show with her. At the end of his long caption, he joked about how he will write a thesis if he ever hosts the show.

