Harry Styles: Best Music Videos Of 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer To Play On Loop

Harry Styles recently launched his brand new album Fine Line which is an amazing album to listen to even if you are not a Harry Styles fan. There are some amazing compositions and lyrics which would make you wish to listen to the album on repeat. Sweet Creature singer also performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 and fans loved the show. He performed new songs from his album, Watermelon Sugar, Lights Up and also one of the One Direction songs What Makes You Beautiful. He also has some amazing music videos on his YouTube channel that are loved by fans. Let us take a look at a few of his best videos among them.

Adore You

The music video has over 12 million views on YouTube. The music video starts with Harry Styles shown as a small baby born with a super glowy smile, his smile was unique among all the other people. Harry Styles' smile also annoyed people. Furthermore, in the video, Harry Styles' keeps a fish with him which he found on the seashore. Take a look at the video to know what happens next.

Lights Up

The official music video has over 41 million views on YouTube. In the video, Watermelon Sugar singer is enjoying the wind, while he is on a bike ride. The lyrics of the song starts with a question. Enjoy the video.

Sign of the Times

The music video has over 570 million videos on YouTube which make it his highest viewed music video. Not only the song but the music video is also fascinating. Take a look at it if you have not already.

Two Ghost

The music video has over 30 million views on YouTube. The song has a sad part to it which makes it even soulful and beautiful when you listen to it. Take a look at the studio version of the song.

