Honey Singh, Ipsitaa's New Song 'First Kiss' Crosses 10 Million Views, Trends On YouTube

Rapper Honey Singh who recently released a chartbuster alongside singer Ipsitaa titled the First Kiss is garnering much appreciation and love from their fans on YouTube. The new song that marks the debut of singer Ipsitaa, in no time since its release, started trending on YouTube. The song soared to new heights and received 10 million views and still counting on YouTube

The peppy and upbeat track conveys the first feeling of rush in one's veins when one falls in love. The video, which was shot in Delhi post the lockdown, has an international sound and new-age vibe. It is a massive and sleek song in terms of production value.

The song has been choreographed by Atul, director, and choreographer of dance company Big Dance Centre. A testament to Honey Singh's popularity, First Kiss which was released on November 24, within 24 hours it became a trending song in India and worldwide charts and has already crossed a whopping 10 million views on the video and still counting.

With their new song 'First Kiss', they are taking the choreography as well as the production to an even bigger scale. Atul who was choreographing Ipsitaa, for the first time trained her and Singh virtually because of the lockdown. It was their first shoot after the lockdown, hence the team ensured to follow all COVID-19 guidelines during the shoot.

Talking about the new track, Singh in a press statement said, "First Kiss is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job. I am so thrilled to be sharing this song with everyone."

Sharing her excitement, Ipsitaa said, "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. First Kiss is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the essence of this song through a female voice and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing song."

