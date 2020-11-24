Honey Singh & Ipsitaa's 'First Kiss' Music Video All Things Bright & Colourful: Review

After teasing the release of his upcoming peppy track featuring singer Ipsitaa, Yo Yo Honey Singh's highly-anticipated song First Kiss premiered on YouTube today, i.e. November 24, 2020. Along with rapping in the song, Singh has not only composed the music of the song but has also co-written the lyrics of the dance number with Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Singhsta. Earlier today, the music video of the song was released on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Back With Another Banger Titled 'First Kiss'; Details Inside

Honey Singh's 'First Kiss' is 'ready to take over your heart and mind'

On November 24, 2020, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa's song First Kiss was dropped on all the music streaming platforms along with its music video release on YouTube. With the release of this tropical R&B track, the Loca crooner launched new talent Ipsitaa in the music industry under T-Series. The dance number is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shalini Talwar along with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bobby Suri. The music video of First Kiss is helmed by Director Gifty and it also stars the 99 Songs actor Ehsan Bhat alongside Ipsitaa and Honey Singh.

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Shoots For His New Song "Shor Machega' from The Film 'Mumbai Saga'

'First Kiss' song review

Unlike the music video of his last song release with Sighsta, titled Billo Tu Aag, Yo Yo Honey Singh's First Kiss featuring Ipsitaa is all things bright and colourful. Being shot in scenic locations and multiple over-the-top enormous sets specially created to shoot the song's big-budget music video, First Kiss is hands down going to be a visual treat for fans of the Punjabi rapper and songster. In terms of the music, the song definitely takes a leap from his previously-released tracks of this year including Loca, Moscow Mashuka and Billo Tu Aag.

Like every Honey Singh song ever, First Kiss has a bunch of quirky dance moves beautifully choreographed to complement the upbeat song by Atul from 'Big Dance'. Everything about the peppy dance number, right from its lyrics and beats to its bright and colourful music video has a youthful vibe to it which will surely attract Gen-Z. Meanwhile, the music video of the song has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube in no time.

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His 'dark Phase', Says Deepika Padukone Helped Him

Watch the music video of 'First Kiss' song below

Also Read | Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar Recreate 'Manali Trance' In Latest Instagram Post; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.