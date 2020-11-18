Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Back With Another Banger Titled 'First Kiss'; Details Inside

Punjabi rapper and musician Yo Yo Honey Singh has delivered some great hits like Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat and Blue Eyes among other popular club songs over the years. The singer-songwriter is back yet again with a new single which he and all of the Honey Singh fans are excited about. Here are all the details.

Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for the release of his upcoming single, First Kiss

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s upcoming single is titled, First Kiss. According to a media statement, the song will be having a funky ‘90s feel to it. First Kiss will also be launching a new talent along with Yo Yo Honey Singh is all geared up to release his new single. The First Kiss song will see a new talent Ipsitaa sharing the screen space with Honey Singh. The new young talent will be marking her debut in the music industry with this release.

The video of Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song was supposed to be shot in the picturesque locations of Miami. Most of the music videos of Honey Singh's songs are shot abroad and have big budgets but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the video for First Kiss song was shot in Delhi.

The composition and recording of the song were done in January 2020 and was the locations of Miami were finalized. The COVID-19 outbreak made the team change the location to Dubai and was supposed to start in March but just then the whole country was put under lockdown restrictions and the shoot was put on hold.

The video for this song was then shot in Delhi post the unlock but it was made sure that the locations looked exotic enough. Right from costumes to technicalities, everything was planned in a way to make it look international. The song was shot across the span of three days, following all the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. The new talent Ipsitaa also worked very hard on the video of the new single.

Ipsitaa is a trained classical dancer but took Zoom classes for months to learn a new dance form for the choreography of the song. The First Kiss song will be releasing on November 24. The song has a massive production value. The post-production of the song took three months and would have VFX works in the video as well, which the audience should definitely look out for.

Sharing her excitement about working with Singh, Ipsitaa says, “I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo Honey Singh. From the vocal recording sessions, learning a new dance form, to the video shoot, every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artist and I’m super excited and proud to share this song with the world!”

Image Credits: @yoyohoneysingh Instagram

