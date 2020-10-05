Yo Yo Honey Singh Shoots For His New Song "Shor Machega' from The Film 'Mumbai Saga'

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently shot a new song for the movie Mumbai Saga. The artist also uploaded a post in which fans could spot Yo Yo Honey Singh next to John Abraham. Take a look at the post and read more about the film Mumbai Saga's release and about Yo Yo Honey Sigh's songs.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's song for Mumbai Saga

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently uploaded a picture from the sets of Mumbai Saga. The rapper was shooting for a song in the film with actor John Abraham. He was seen sporting black t-shirt and black pants with silver chains. John was also seen in a similar avatar, he was seen sporting black kurta and pyjamas. The artists were shooting for the song 'Shor Machega'. This song will also mark Yo Yo Honey Singh's return in Bollywood. His last song came out in 2014.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also added a small caption with the post. His caption read - 'With the coolest @thejohnabraham !! With my Lads @hommiedilliwala @mihirgulati @yyhitro28 @sahil.m.k_' (sic). He also seemed to be happy on the sets of his shoots.

Many fans and celebs commented on his post. Most fans mentioned that the two artists looked good. Other fans added that they couldn't wait to see the movie. Take a look at the comments on Yo Yo Honey Singh's picture:

Pic Credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming movie which will be directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. It will star John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty in important roles. The movie will be focused on the lives of gangsters. Mumbai Saga's cast will see the following actors essaying important characters. Take a look:

John Abraham as Amartya Rao

Emraan Hashmi as Vijay Savarkar

Suniel Shetty as Sada Ana

Kajal Aggarwal as Seema Rao

Rohit Roy as Baba

Mahesh Manjrekar as Bhau

Prateik Babbar as Arjun Rao

Gulshan Grover as Nari Khan

Amole Gupte as Gaitonde

Promo Pic Credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram

