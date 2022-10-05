Honey Singh Shares Picture With Singer Alfaaz From Hospital; Reveals Latter Is Out Of ICU

A road accident involving Punjabi singer-actor Amanjot Singh Panwar, who is popularly known as Alfaaz, left people in a state of shock. The incident took place on October 1, which left the singer severely injured. Reportedly, the singer went out to have dinner with his friends in Mohali when he was hit by a pick-up tempo outside the eatery. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh first reported the news of Alfaaz's accident via social media as he shared a picture of the latter lying unconscious on a hospital bed. Since then, Singh has been updating everyone about Alfaaz's health, who was not out of the ICU.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Honey Singh shared a picture with Alfaaz from the hospital. In the photo, Alfaaz, who was lying on a hospital bed, gave a thumbs up to the camera. On the other hand, Honey Singh, dressed in an all-black outfit, stood beside Alfaaz. In the caption, the Sunny Sunny singer revealed Alfaaz is now out of the ICU and thanked his fans for praying for the latter. He wrote, "My tiger @itsaslialfaaz is out of ICU now thanx everyone for ur love n prayers!!"

Honey Singh thanks the police for taking immediate action

Honey Singh took to his Instagram handle to share the news of Alfaaz's accident. The singer posted a picture of Alfaaz and wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night." He continued, "Whoever planned this, I won't let you go!! Take my words!! Everyone pls pray for him."

On October 3, the rapper shared another update on Alfaaz's health and revealed that his condition was serious. On the same day, he thanked the Mohali police for catching the culprit and revealed the singer is out of danger. He wrote, "Special thanks to Mohali Police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last night. Alfaaz is now out of danger too."

According to various media reports, Mohali Police booked a man named Vicky for hitting Alfaaz with a pick-up tempo after a fight broke out between the singer and the restaurant owner. Reportedly, the two fought over money matters.

Image: Instagram/@itsaslialfaaz