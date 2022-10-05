Last Updated:

Honey Singh Shares Picture With Singer Alfaaz From Hospital; Reveals Latter Is Out Of ICU

Honey Singh shared a picture with Alfaaz from the hospital, in which the latter was lying on a hospital bed, and informed his fans that he is out of ICU.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Honey Singh

Image: Instagram/@itsaslialfaaz


A road accident involving Punjabi singer-actor Amanjot Singh Panwar, who is popularly known as Alfaaz, left people in a state of shock. The incident took place on October 1, which left the singer severely injured. Reportedly, the singer went out to have dinner with his friends in Mohali when he was hit by a pick-up tempo outside the eatery. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh first reported the news of Alfaaz's accident via social media as he shared a picture of the latter lying unconscious on a hospital bed. Since then, Singh has been updating everyone about Alfaaz's health, who was not out of the ICU. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Honey Singh shared a picture with Alfaaz from the hospital. In the photo, Alfaaz, who was lying on a hospital bed, gave a thumbs up to the camera. On the other hand, Honey Singh, dressed in an all-black outfit, stood beside Alfaaz. In the caption, the Sunny Sunny singer revealed Alfaaz is now out of the ICU and thanked his fans for praying for the latter. He wrote, "My tiger @itsaslialfaaz is out of ICU now thanx everyone for ur love n prayers!!" 

Honey Singh thanks the police for taking immediate action

Honey Singh took to his Instagram handle to share the news of Alfaaz's accident. The singer posted a picture of Alfaaz and wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night." He continued, "Whoever planned this, I won't let you go!! Take my words!! Everyone pls pray for him."

READ | YoYo Honey Singh experiences 'moment of his life' with AR Rahman at IIFA 2022; Watch

On October 3, the rapper shared another update on Alfaaz's health and revealed that his condition was serious. On the same day, he thanked the Mohali police for catching the culprit and revealed the singer is out of danger. He wrote, "Special thanks to Mohali Police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last night. Alfaaz is now out of danger too."

READ | Honey Singh pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala at concert on World Environment Day; Watch

According to various media reports, Mohali Police booked a man named Vicky for hitting Alfaaz with a pick-up tempo after a fight broke out between the singer and the restaurant owner. Reportedly, the two fought over money matters.

READ | Manisha Koirala, Yo Yo Honey Singh & more attend AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's reception

Image: Instagram/@itsaslialfaaz

READ | Punjabi singer Alfaaz critical after attack in Mohali, Honey Singh prays for well-being
READ | 1 arrested in attack on singer Alfaaz; Honey Singh shares update on his health
First Published:
COMMENT