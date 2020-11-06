How Did Rapper Brax Die? Fans Mourn The Loss Of The Young Star

Quick links:
On the morning of Thursday, November 4, it was confirmed that American Rapper and social media influencer Rapper Brax had passed away. The rapper whose real name is Braxton Baker was only 21 at the time of her passing. The heartbreaking news was shared by Baker's mother, Leticia Loftin. Loftin confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt video shared on Instagram on Thursday morning. The 21-year-old had found fame in 2017 when she was only 18 years old. The release of her music project, VERSE(atility) had put her in the limelight on social media for quite some time. The Rapper had amassed hundreds of thousands of fans online. Read on to find out how did Rapper Brax die:
As soon as the news of Baker’s death surfaced, thousands of her fans took to social media to offer condolences and grieve the loss of the young talent. Many fans rushed to Twitter to mourn the Rapper’s sudden demise. While mourning the loss of her young daughter, Loftin wrote in the Instagram caption, 'Our Angel Has Ascended,' Loftin also wrote that, “There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”
Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.” ***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.
Along with a heartfelt caption, Loftin posted a video of Braxton through the years while Jhené Aiko's song Ascension played in the background. Her mother further revealed in the caption that recently, the young star was in the process of forming her brand and merging her love for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary women. A report in Variety also revealed that Brax had been pursuing a singing career and choreography, among her various other talents.
The artist’s most famous work was her album VERSE(atility). For reasons that are still unclear, the album can no longer be found on Spotify or other major streaming services aside from SoundCloud. Social media influencer and Makeup artist Scott Osbourne Jr reflected on their past photoshoot in an Instagram post. The caption read, “You were such an amazing light, Man the work you created, and the work we created together will live on forever!”
Wow.... I can’t even believe in typing this... You were such an amazing light, Man the work you created, and the work we created together will live on forever! I still remember you coming to LA to from atl to glam and have photoshoot, your art will always live on. Until we meet again, RIP Brax ❤️ love you always
