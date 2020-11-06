How Did Rapper Brax Die? Fans Mourn The Loss Of The Young Star

On the morning of Thursday, November 4, it was confirmed that American Rapper and social media influencer Rapper Brax had passed away. The rapper whose real name is Braxton Baker was only 21 at the time of her passing. The heartbreaking news was shared by Baker's mother, Leticia Loftin. Loftin confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt video shared on Instagram on Thursday morning. The 21-year-old had found fame in 2017 when she was only 18 years old. The release of her music project, VERSE(atility) had put her in the limelight on social media for quite some time. The Rapper had amassed hundreds of thousands of fans online. Read on to find out how did Rapper Brax die:

Rapper Brax death

How did Rapper Brax die?

As soon as the news of Baker’s death surfaced, thousands of her fans took to social media to offer condolences and grieve the loss of the young talent. Many fans rushed to Twitter to mourn the Rapper’s sudden demise. While mourning the loss of her young daughter, Loftin wrote in the Instagram caption, 'Our Angel Has Ascended,' Loftin also wrote that, “There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

Along with a heartfelt caption, Loftin posted a video of Braxton through the years while Jhené Aiko's song Ascension played in the background. Her mother further revealed in the caption that recently, the young star was in the process of forming her brand and merging her love for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary women. A report in Variety also revealed that Brax had been pursuing a singing career and choreography, among her various other talents.

The artist’s most famous work was her album VERSE(atility). For reasons that are still unclear, the album can no longer be found on Spotify or other major streaming services aside from SoundCloud. Social media influencer and Makeup artist Scott Osbourne Jr reflected on their past photoshoot in an Instagram post. The caption read, “You were such an amazing light, Man the work you created, and the work we created together will live on forever!”

Here's how Twitter reacted to Braxton's unfortunate demise:

RIP to 21 year old rapper, BRAX 🤎



She was so ahead of her time. Fly high sis 🕊 pic.twitter.com/3THugX7BwQ — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) November 5, 2020

sag sun.

leo moon.



fire queen. we love you brax. pic.twitter.com/F8TChiZNFe — Thee BLUEPRINT 💋 (@iJaadee) November 5, 2020

Rest In Peace Brax to the flyest princess herself !🥺💔 we love you 👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/evgRgDDWAE — Mu 🌪 (@Muhasaaa) November 5, 2020

Rest In Peace Brax 🤍 pic.twitter.com/S6aEu9N6Qq — 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍. (@blkgirlsrelate) November 5, 2020

Just hearing about this now - she was a young rising Phoenix - damn - RIP Brax ❤️🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZhCRIptswm — josh badroos 🎭 (@Jzblike123) November 6, 2020

Image Credit: @FUCCl (Twitter)

