Rapper DaBaby's Brother Glenn Johnson Passes Away At 34 Due To Gunshot Wound

Rapper DaBaby, popularly known for his song Rockstar and many other tracks has been on the number one spot of the US Billboard 200 chart. Recently, his elder brother Glenn Johnson reportedly passed away with a gunshot wound. Rapper DaBaby gave him a tribute on his social media and many fans paid their condolences too.

DaBaby's brother passes away

According to E!News, Rapper DaBaby's elder brother Glenn Johnson passed away on November 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A spokesperson from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told the news portal that they received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. They immediately rushed to the location and found Glen Johnson dead with a gunshot wound. They took him to the hospital and later announced that he has passed away.

It has been reported that Glen Johnson shot himself. Later that day, DaBaby shared a video on his Instagram story where he was seated in a car with a gun and seemed extremely upset with Glen Johnson's death.

DaBaby's tribute to his 34-year-old brother

As he lost his brother, DaBaby announced the news on his social media. He tweeted on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Bruh" with a broken heart referring to Glen Johnson's death. Many fans of DaBaby replied to his tweet and paid their condolences to the rapper and his family. He also shared a video of his song Intro from the album KIRK on his Instagram story which mentions his brother.

Damn bruh ðŸ’” — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 4, 2020

He changed his Instagram bio as well. In his bio, after his name Baby Jesus, he wrote," Long Live Brother" with a black heart and a dove emoji along with it. Many fans have taken to his social media and telling him that things will be alright soon. A fan shared the lyrics from the song Intro and wrote that the lyrics his different now. The lyrics read, "My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family /Like I won't give up all I got to see you".

