How Much Did The Weeknd Get Paid For Super Bowl? Know All Details

Super Bowl is the most awaited event, second close to only Olympics, with roughly 103 million viewers tuning in to watch it each year. Specially crafted commercials and halftime shows are organised for this phenomenon that quickly becomes the most-talked-about topic on Twitter trends right after. This time, it was the Weeknd who performed at the halftime show with a 13-minute piece of his top hits "Can't Feel My Face", "The Hills", "Starboy" among others. Fans were left astonished as they raved about the cinematic experience the performance left them with. Let's find out what went into the performance and how much did The Weeknd get paid for Super Bowl?

Also Read - The Weeknd Provides Free Meals To Healthcare Workers To Celebrate Black History Month

Also Read - The Weeknd Expresses Discontent On Not Being Nominated For Grammy's, Calls Them 'corrupt'

How much did The Weeknd get paid for Super Bowl?

Reportedly, the payment was the other way around with The Weeknd offering to contribute $7 million for the sets for his performance to make this halftime show be what he envisioned. This amount is in addition to $10 million that was already put into the show by the sports organisation. Nevertheless, it seems like the hefty checks were worth it at the end with his performance being named as by far the best to go down in history by many.

The glamorous performance opened with a virtual reality intro with The Weeknd's hologram riding a car amidst the city skyline. He then surprised viewers with a real entry as he walked out of a giant human wall. The room was filled with fancy mirrors and marquee lights and a city landscape that was projected at the back. Dozens of back-up dancers and masked-men grooving with The Weeknd towards the end, making the show nothing short of exciting.

With such a power-packed gig in play, one must be wondering how much the organisation must have paid to get The Weeknd on board. However, The Weeknd has not charged them at all. As a matter of fact, all the star performers of the halftime show till now have been doing the show for free for years. While speaking with Forbes with 2016, the spokesperson of NFL Joanna Hunter admitted that the organisation only covers the expenses for the production but does not pay the artists. That is because what the artists get in return is much more than a check of couple 0s.

With so many people tuning in to watch the gig, the artists get tremendous exposure and a chance to promote their albums. According to Spotify, JLo's streams went up by 335% after her last year's performance with Shakira whereas Justin Timberlake's sales rose by 534% after his larger-than-life gig in 2018. We can only imagine how much this year's star performer would be earning with The Weeknd net worth already roofing to the top at $100 million.

Watch the Super Bowl Half Time Show here -

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also Read - Bandages For Dancers, Not The Weeknd At Super Bowl Show

Also Read - The Weeknd Reveals Why His Face Was Covered In Bandages For The Past Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.