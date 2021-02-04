The Weeknd Reveals Why His Face Was Covered In Bandages For The Past Year

The Weeknd has spent his last few music videos and live performances appearing with bandages over his face. He has finally revealed the meaning behind his mysterious getup. He is set to perform at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on February 7. Ahead of his performance, he spoke about his facial coverings in an interview with Variety. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: The Weeknd Provides Free Meals To Healthcare Workers To Celebrate Black History Month

Speaking of his look, he said that the significance of the entire head bandages was reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated. He said that it was all a progression and they watched the character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as the tale went on. He continued saying that he thought that one assumed that being attractive wasn’t important to him but a compelling narrative was.

He also added that he liked to play with the character and the artist blurring those lines and move around. When asked if he was in character during this interview, he had a particularly cheeky answer and said that he didn’t know, and he would have to ask.

Also read: The Weeknd Hyped Up As Super Bowl 2021 Half-time Show Gig Draws Closer

The Weeknd's bandaged face

The singer has pulled off a year-long facial transformation to go along with his Billboard 200 No. 1 album After Hours in his music videos. His cut-up face spewed blood everywhere in the music video for Blinding Lights and got his head reattached onto another man's body in Too Late. In 2020, he was seen in a red suit jacket, black leather gloves and bloodied face with a nose bandage while performing on Saturday Night Live ahead of After Hours' release. At the American Music Awards in 2020, he performed In Your Eyes and Save Your Tears with Kenny G, with his face covered in bandages.

Also read: The Weeknd Expresses Discontent On Not Being Nominated For Grammy's, Calls Them 'corrupt'

The Weeknd's songs

The Weeknd’s debut studio album was Kiss Land that released in 2013. Another album, Beauty Behind the Madness was among the best-selling albums of 2015. He has released several albums and singles and is the recipient of several nominations and awards and is among the world's best-selling music artists. He will soon be seen at Super Bowl LV.

Also read: Will Daft Punk Perform Along With The Weeknd During Super Bowl 2021 Half-time Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.