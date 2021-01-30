The Weeknd Expresses Discontent On Not Being Nominated For Grammy's, Calls Them 'corrupt'

Canadian singer The Weeknd is disappointed and angry about him not getting nominated for a single Grammy. In March 2020, he released his album After Hours which was a huge hit among the audience. After the announcement of the nominations list, he tweeted his discontent asking the Recording Academy for transparency, explaining that the Grammys "remain corrupt." He described the whole snub as "an attack" on him.

The Weeknd's Grammy's snub was even addressed by Recording Academy's Chair Harvey Mason Jr. who said they understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. After The Weeknd's Grammy's snub, he says his three old Grammy wins means nothing to him anymore. He says they are nothing more than just trophies.

Also Read | Late Cicely Tyson's Last Tweet Applauding Amanda Gorman Resurfaces

Also Read | Ethan Hawke Joins The Cast Of Scott Derrickson's Upcoming Horror Film 'Black Phone'

The Weeknd's grammy's win means nothing to him

The Weeknd's Grammy win for songs like Starboy, BeautyBehind The Madness and Earned It means nothing to him anymore. He expressed his discontent on this month's Billboard cover story along with XO collaborators. He even said that he uses a sucker punch as an analogy because it just hit him out of nowhere. He doesn't know if it was sadness or anger. He thinks it was just confusion, he just wanted answers, he added. He said that he just wanted to know what exactly happened. As per his opinion, everything was right. He even asserted that he is not arrogant. He added that people were very sure of him being nominated, everyone told him that this will be his year but he wasn't even mentioned so he got confused while reading the nomination announcement list.

Also Read | Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell To Star In Luca Guadagnino's Next Film 'Bones & All'

Popular singer Drake supported him and said there is a disconnect between impactful music and these awards. Despite receiving heavy appreciation from all around the globe for his album After Hours, the album failed to get the album of the year award. It even stayed at the number one position on Billboard charts for 40 weeks. Songs like Starboy too stayed in the second position of Billboard charts for eight non-consecutive weeks. Songs like Beauty Behind the Madness was even selected in the Billboard's 25 Best Albums of 2015. The Weeknd's Grammy's win like Earned It was even included in the album for the movie Fifty Shades Of Grey.

Image Credits - @theweeknd Instagram

Also Read | James Gunn Explains Why He's Had 'the Most Fun' Writing And Directing 'The Suicide Squad'

Also Read | Abhay Deol Shares Still From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Says 'ready For Another Trip'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.