The Weeknd Provides Free Meals To Healthcare Workers To Celebrate Black History Month

The Weeknd knows a thing or two about honouring Black History Month. The Blinding Lights singer collaborated with local food delivery service Postmates and gave 150 free meals to health workers at a Florida hospital. The Weeknd’s kind gesture comes days before performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl on February 7, 2021. Find out more details about this story.

The Weeknd gifts 150 free meals to healthcare workers

The Black History Month began on February 1. Many Black artists are spreading awareness about this month via social media and by also supporting various campaigns. The Black History Month is pivotal as it comes months after the BLM protests that took place last year. Recently, Canadian singer The Weeknd kicked off Black History Month in a unique way.

According to People's report, the I Can’t Feel My Face singer on Monday gave 150 free meals to healthcare workers at the AdventHealth Carrollwood Hospital. The Weeknd chose to gift these meals from a restaurant named Mama’s Southern Soul Food, a Black-owned restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Interestingly, AdventHealth is also located near the Raymond James Stadium, where the Canadian singer will be soon performing at Pepsi Super Bowl 2021.

The Weeknd made this free meal delivery in collaboration with Postmates. Postmates is a local food delivery service in the United States. Apart from delivering the meals, Postmates also started a special initiative as they kicked off Black History Month. A special menu has also been curated titled The Weeknd’s Highlights, that will showcase the singer’s favourite Black-owned eateries and restaurants. The Canadian singer is the first singer to collaborate with the food delivery service company for Black History Month.

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Commercial

As mentioned earlier, The Weeknd is set to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl on February 7, 2021. Ahead of his performance, the Canadian singer recently starred in a commercial for the highly anticipated event. The commercial starts with The Weeknd walking towards the Raymond James Stadium. The singer’s longtime friend La Mar Taylor’s voiceover shares a heartfelt message. Watch The Weeknd’s Pepsi Super Bowl commercial here.

