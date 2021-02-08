How Much Do Super Bowl Dancers Get Paid? Know All Details Here

Superbowl is one of the biggest events of the year in the USA with more than 100 million viewers tuning in on TVs and online to stream this once in a year spectacle. It's also a great way to money for performers and artists who get perform on the biggest stage in the world, the Superbowl. So, the question is, how much do Super Bowl dancers get paid?

How much do Super Bowl Dancers Get Paid?

In reality, the NFL does not pay the artists and Super Bowl performers for appearing on stage and performing. The Super Bowl itself is such a massive event that the exposure the artists and performers get from the event translates into major record sales and publicity. On average, artists who perform in the Super Bowl see an increase in sales from their albums from 400 per cent to 1000 per cent. Now, what about the backup crew and background dancers. These are most likely paid by the artists themselves.

The artists who are performing handle all the expenses of the crew and backup dancers and other extra expenses as these are very minimal in relation to the money they make through exposure on the world stage. However, if you're curious about how much super bowl back up dancers salary is, here's the answer. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, backup dancers make approximately 34,000 USD a year.

Super Bowl Performers 2021

The Weekend was the solo performer on the Super Bowl half time show. Usually, there are at least two performers, one main performer and one assisting performed. This year, however, the Weekend went at it solo and put on a great show that got praise from all over the world.

This performance also raised the issues of the Grammy's again. Many people are upset that the Weekend was snubbed in the Grammy and didn't get any awards for his latest album 'After Dark', which was reviewed phenomenally. The Weekend himself has spoken about the issue, saying there needs to be more transparency in the industry. The Weekend (real name: Abel Tesfaye) performed the Super Bowl 55 half time show at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He did a 13-minute set with the following songs on his setlist - Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears, I Can't Feel My Face, The Hills and Earned It.

